Jean Ann Kalinowski, 95, formerly of Virginia, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her grandson’s home in Chisholm.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1925, to Edward and Anna (Nuck) Gill in Huntington, Ind., and grew up there, and graduated from St. Margaret’s School of Nursing in Hammond, Ind.
Jean resided at Lake Vermilion, Tower in 1980 and moved to Hermantown in 1996; and was a Virginia resident from 2003 until 2020.
Jean was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. She worked as a registered nurse; volunteered for CCW and belonged to the Fiber Arts Guild and was involved in basket weaving.
Survivors include three sons, Ed Kasper of Blaine, Joseph (Dawn) Kalinowski of Sun Lakes, Ariz., and Anthony Kalinowski of Chisholm; two daughters, Sister Anna Rose Kalinowski of Lowell, Mich, and Jean Kalinowski of Virginia; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Raymond Kasper and John M. Kalinowski; two sons, Michael Kasper and Richard Kalinowski; a daughter, Mary Ann Kelley; and four brothers, Paul, John, James and George Gill.
Mass of Christian burial will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, with a 6:30 p.m. rosary, at the Landmark Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Burial will be in Sorrowful Mother Cemetery in Wheatfield, Indiana.
