Jaylen Kade Coward, 15, of Chisholm passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, February 4, 2023.
He was born December 29, 2007 to Nathaniel Coward and Lindsey Miller in Hibbing. Jaylen attended school in Chibbing(Hibbing/Chisholm). He participated in football, baseball and Tang Soo Do martial arts. Jaylen was funny, outgoing, a daredevil, adventurous, and caring. He gave great hugs and was always helpful. Jaylen was described as the class clown, he had a great sense of humor and was always quick to joke or play a prank. He was very close with all his siblings and was always there to take care of younger kids. Jaylen was a fan of horror movies and anime. He was especially close with his cousin Jordyn and family member Heaven. He also enjoyed spending time at his grandma and grandpas at the lake. Jaylen was a very sweet kid and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his parents, Nathaniel and Lindsey, siblings, Krystal Coward, Azia Robinson, Angel Robinson, Taylonee South, Kendrick South, MarleyMae O’Brien, Graceson Coward and Julius Coward, grandparents, Ken and Kathy Miller, nephews, Demetrius and Travarius Jr., niece, Ka’niyah and a host of aunties, uncles and cousins. Jaylen was preceded in death by his sibling, Tatum Alexis Wilson, born July 14, 1999 passed July 15, 1999, paternal grandparents, Barbara Howard Johnson and John Coward. Viewing from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hibbing followed by repast at 1 p.m. at the same location.
