Jayden Peter Haavisto, 19 of Esko passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 26, 2021, in his home.
Visitation will be from noon until the 2 p.m. memorial service Saturday, April 17, in the Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th St., Cloquet. Masks and social distancing are required. From the funeral home parking lot, the service can be heard on FM 98.3. A video recording of the service will be on the funeral home website Saturday evening.
A time of lunch and fellowship will follow in the Fireside Room of the funeral home.
To sign the guest book and offer an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.