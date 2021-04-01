Jayden Peter Haavisto, 19 of Esko passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 26, 2021, in his home.

Visitation will be from noon until the 2 p.m. memorial service Saturday, April 17, in the Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th St., Cloquet. Masks and social distancing are required. From the funeral home parking lot, the service can be heard on FM 98.3. A video recording of the service will be on the funeral home website Saturday evening.

A time of lunch and fellowship will follow in the Fireside Room of the funeral home.

To sign the guest book and offer an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jayden Haavisto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries