Fun loving, talented, and kind, Jay Lehman was perhaps the last person you would believe could lose the battle with depression and anxiety.
A proud Finlander, Iron Ranger, and member of MIB class of 1988, Jay’s greatest dream in life was to be a dad. This dream came true in the form of Meghan, Emily, and Nicholas. Jay was at his best cheering on his kids as they chased their dreams.
A natural helper, Jay enjoyed sharing his intellectual curiosity with the students he taught at Bug O Nay Ge Shig, Cass Lake Bena, and Northland Learning Center Schools.
Jay leaves behind his parents, Ron and Judi Lehman; wife, Rachael; daughter and son-in-law Meghan and Cody Fear; daughter, Emily, and son Nick. He is further survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Jane Lehman; his Uncle Marv; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention.
A celebration of Jay’s life will be held Saturday, June 25, from 1 – 3 p.m. at Kaleva Hall in Virginia. The family asks that you come prepared to share your favorite stories and memories of Jay. Dress casual, he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
