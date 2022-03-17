Jason Gary Nyhus

Jason G. Nyhus, 45, longtime resident of Moorhead, formerly of Keewatin, Minn., passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Moorhead, Minn.

He was born Sept. 14, 1976, to Donald and Teri (LaBine) Nyhus in Hibbing, Minn. Jason graduated from Moorhead High School in 1995. Hockey was a big part of his high school career. Jason was a Moorhead Spud through his junior year and in his senior year, he joined the Junior Gold team and they won the State Championship. Jason was an avid sports fan and there wasn’t a crossword puzzle he couldn’t finish. One of his favorite stories was when he was 5, he and his dad were spearing suckers and he had his froggy spear along. The Game Warden checked everyone…and confiscated Jason’s froggy spear. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and eagerness to help others.

Jason is survived by his mother, Teri Nyhus, and sister, Tiffany Nyhus both of Moorhead, his grandmother, Theresa LaBine, Hibbing; aunt, Susan (Paul) Rostvold, Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; uncles, Michael (Rebecca) LaBine, and Wayne (Pam) LaBine, both of Keewatin; aunts, Gwen Egle, Ramona Larson, Judy (Carl) Liend; uncles, David (Sharon) Nyhus, Richard (Irene) Nyhus, Robert Nyhus, and aunt, Barb (Rob) Carman, all of Keewatin; his Godson, Benjamin Kern, Somerset, Wis.; several close cousins, and lifelong friends, Jarod Anderson, and Jeff Gregoire.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Nyhus; and grandparents, Dennis LaBine, Hjalmar and Katherine Nyhus; his aunt, Katherine Stark; and cousin, Ryan LaBine.

A celebration of Jason’s life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing for close family and friends. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.

Service information

Mar 23
Visitation
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 23
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
11:00AM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
