Jaren W. Hendrickson

Jaren Hendrickson, age 80, of Hibbing passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Duluth. He was born August 21, 1941, in Eveleth to Walter and Esther (Bogestad) Hendrickson. Jaren was a graduate of the Eveleth High School class of 1959. Following graduation, he attended Minnesota State University Moorhead where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education. Jaren served in the Minnesota National Guard for Many years. Following graduation from Moorhead, Jaren taught English, Geography and History for the Nashwauk-Keewatin and Greenway School District; he also coached swimming. He also worked for many years at Eveleth Taconite as a maintenance mechanic. Jaren was in the Hibbing Men’s Senior Bowling League, Jaren enjoyed carving figurines, mostly birds, and gardening.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Jaren was an animal lover; he loved watching the birds and always enjoyed having dogs around. Above all else Jaren was a family man, he loved his children and adored spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved spending time at the family cabin on Perch Lake.
Jaren is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carole Hendrickson; children, Mary Beth Costley, Daniel (Angie) Hendrickson; brother, John (Pam) Hendrickson; grandchildren, Ella and Kate Costley, Jenna and Andrew Hendrickson; great-granddaughter, Evora; and many friends, relatives and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Esther; and sister, Sandy Campion.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the beginning of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
