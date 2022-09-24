Janice Myrtle Strub

Janice Myrtle Strub, 69 of Orr, Minn., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family.

Please join us to celebrate her life on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Orr, Minn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Strub as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries