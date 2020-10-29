Janice Marie Osborne, 90, of Hibbing, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in the Emeralds of Grand Rapids.
She was born Jan. 7, 1930, in Superior, Wis., the daughter of Charles and Ethel (Peavey) Hiltz and grew up in Kelly Lake. Janice married Clayton Osborne on April 28, 1948, in Hibbing and they lived in California prior to returning to Hibbing. She worked for American Linen prior to working in the Housekeeping Department in the Hibbing General Hospital and retiring from Fairview Range Medical Center. Janice enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and spending time with family.
Janice is survived by sons, Ron (Diane) Osborne of Hibbing and Tom (Julie) Osborne of Minneapolis; sister, Pat (Jerry) Stocke of Minneapolis; grandchildren: Corrie (Rob) Konen, Chad (Deanne) Osborne and Melissa (Harold Johnson) McFarland; six great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Clayton in 1998.
The Osborne family wishes to thank the staff at the Emeralds for the compassionate care and concern shown to Janice.
Private committal service will be held; and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
