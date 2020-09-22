Janice Mae (Starck) Hammitt

Janice Mae (Starck) Hammitt went to join our Lord in heaven on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Janice was born on June 17, 1935, to Joseph and Mary Starck in Virginia, Minn. She grew up in Hibbing. Janice married Dale Hammitt on Sept. 19, 1953. They lived in Carlton, Minn., where their five children were born. The family moved to Alexandria in 1962 and then to Southern California in 1975. Janice was employed at Union Bank of California until her retirement. She and Dale returned to Alexandria where they built their retirement home. Janice enjoyed winters on Maui with son, Tom, volunteering with many charities, playing bridge, singing in the Sweet Adelines chorus, gardening, the theater, coffee on the porch and above all she put her family and friends first.

Janice is survived by her children: Tom Hammitt, Terese (Jed) Anderson, Terri Beaver, Tony (Jean) Hammitt and Tim (Sheila) Hammitt; brother, Jerry (MaryJo) Starck. She was grandmother to 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents, Joe and Mary Starck; son-in-law, Glen Beaver; and grandson, Jono Beaver.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Hospice of Glacial Ridge or the Hoffman Senior Living.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net

