Janice M. Squillace, 82, of Mt. Iron died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the VCC hospice in Virginia.
Janice was born on June 16, 1939, to Lester and Regetta McGregor in Virginia. She grew up and attended school in Mt. Iron. She married John Squillace in 1955 at the Sacred Heart Church in Mt. Iron. She lived her entire life in Mt. Iron. She worked at Jim’s Flowers in Virginia for 25 years.
Janice’s life changed forever when she and John lost their son, Guy, tragically in 1977. She would never be the same, her heart was broken. Her companion John Takala shared her life for 30 plus years.
Janice loved to get together with her “girl” friends for Tuesday “coffee day” for many years. She loved to watch football, tennis and golf on t.v. She also loved to ride the bus to Fortune Bay, play bingo and cards with her friends, go to lunch with her dear friend Roselle, and to her class lunches where she was forever late to get to.
Janice is survived by her children: Rene (Gary) Chilcote of Britt, Christine (Greg) Brownell of Meadowlands, Kevin (Janis) Squillace of Mt. Iron, Wendy Jacobson of Virginia; grandchildren: Cara, Crystal, Brandon, Guy, Brent, and John; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Beau, Damian, and Easton; sister, Nina Buria; sister-in-law, Joan McGregor; brother-in-law, Ted (Darlene) Squillace; dear friend, Roselle Parsons; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Guy; grandson, Joey; her parents; brother, H.J. Dodo McGregor; sister, Regetta Ann Rossi; in-laws, Alma and John (Agnes) Squillace, John Takala; brother-in-law, David Buria; and nephew, Shane McCgregor.
There will be a private graveside service in the spring of 2022 where she will be laid to rest with her son.
