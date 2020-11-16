Janice Lucille (Young) Nelson, 66, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D.

Janice was born in Oregon to Louis Young and Donnabell Young on Sept. 27, 1954. She lived on the Iron Range for many years before moving to Frazee, Minn., where she lived for many years. She then made her home in Detroit Lakes, where she graduated from a Chef training course in 1994. She loved her family very much; she loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking/baking, fishing, animals and traveling.

Janice is survived by her children: Christina (Brian) Wilkerson of Lawton, Okla., Eric Nelson of Detroit Lakes, Jason Miller of Detroit Lakes, Heather (Jose) Valadez of Paso, Wash., Corey Miller of Richmond, Wash.; grandchildren: Sarah, Alex, Lillian, Elise, Caleb, Leo, Brayden, Raven; brother, Keith (Anne) Young of Gilbert, Minn.; nieces, Alena (Jason) Raida of Virginia, Minn., and Laura (Ty) Pollak of Mountain Iron, Minn..

She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Young; mother, Donnabell Young; and brother, Kevin Young.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries