Janice Lamere, age 75, of Nashwauk, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Assisted Living in Nashwauk.
She was born May 6, 1946, to Robert and Virginia (Schneider) Thorpe. Janice was a resident of Nashwauk since 1977. She worked as a teller at NorthStar Credit Union for over a decade. Janice enjoyed journaling, crossword puzzles, birdwatching, watching wildlife and stamp collecting. She knew most of the birds in her yard although sometimes she did have to reference her bird book. Janice was also a Sunday School Teacher at Nashwauk Lutheran Church.
Janice is survived by her three sons, Mike (Lori) Lamere, Keewatin, Tom Lamere, Nashwauk, Owen Lamere, Nashwauk; siblings, John (Linda) Thorpe, Minneapolis, and Linda (Doug) Cyrus, Brooklyn Park; grandkids: Samantha (Cody) Kozar, Hannah (Marty Wilcox) Lamere, Megan Lamere, Callie (Trevor Terpstra) Lamere, Brodey Lamere, Damon Meza, Katrina (Caleb) How, Natasha Lakedon, three great-grandchildren, Avery Kozar, Hayden Wilcox and Valerie Kozar. She was preceded in death by her parents; and former husband, Charles Lamere.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Nashwauk Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church.
Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date.
