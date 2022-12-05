Janice ‘Jan’ Rae (Moe) Pauling
December 29, 1946—December 1, 2022
Janice “Jan” Rae (Moe) Pauling, 75, passed away Dec. 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s hospital in Duluth, Minn., after a short battle with cancer.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1946, in Duluth, where she was raised, graduating from Denfeld High School in 1964. She spent most of her adult life in Kinney, Minn.
Janice loved camping on Lake Vermilion and vacationing on Echo Lake (in the love shack) where she excelled at catching slab crappies. She loved sitting in her chair hand sewing hot pads which she would give away to family and friends. Jan also loved rummage sales, roadies, and meeting new people. She treated everyone like family and loved hosting parties and BBQs on her deck with her husband Roger, where she would have a cocktail or two.
Janice had many names such as “Grandma Buddy,” “Grandma Jan,” but most of all, “Gert.” She was known as a loving and caring person, wonderful wife, sister, mother, step mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be sorely missed by family and friends alike.
Janice is survived by her husband, Roger; sister, Roberta (John) App; Son, Michael Dahl and partner Dawnelle “Nell” Berghult, Michael’s children Cassandra and Alec Dahl; Daughter, Michelle (Dahl) Cadeau and partner Steve Lundstrom, Michelle’s daughter Taylor Cadeau and partner Erik Edwardson; great granddaughter, Sophie Cadeau; stepson, James (Tina) Pauling; grandchildren: Dominic, Madison, Juliana, and Hallie Pauling; Stepdaughter, Jennifer (Pauling) Aysta and partner Cory Sersha; grandchildren, Grant and Jack Aysta; niece, nephew and many cousins.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Hazel Moe; son-in-law, Lawrence Cadeau; and daughter-in-law, Lori Dahl.
Per Jan’s wishes, there will be no funeral. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family is going to have a private gathering to honor Jan’s life.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
