Janice E. Haugen, 81, of Duluth, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in her home, with her family by her side.
Janice was born Jan. 14, 1941, at the home of her parents, Henry and Gertie Sunsdahl, in rural Pennington Co., MN. She graduated in 1958, from Goodridge High School. She met the love of her life, Orrin Haugen and they were married on May 9, 1959, at Ekelund Church, in rural Goodridge where she was also baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Janice and Orrin lived in Lawton, Okla., and a farm in rural Goodridge before moving to Hibbing where they lived for 52 years until moving to Duluth 4 years ago. Janice was a homemaker and beautician. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing; she enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, crocheting, sewing, doing puzzles and most of all spending time with her family. Janice was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother and proud great grandmother.
Janice is survived by her husband, Orrin; son, Keith (Mike Goerdt) Haugen; daughter, Debbie (Dan) Wiirre; granddaughters, Leah Anderson (Adam Nori) and Emily Anderson (Gregg Malmgren); great-grandson, Hunter Hoopman; sister, Emma Kapla; seven sister-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews, which includes great and great-great.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Gertie (Bjornaraa) Sunsdahl; seven brothers: Hubert (Lila), Virgil “Bud” (JoAnn), Roy, Floyd (Vivian), George “Mick”, Alvin (Sharyl) and Obert (Sandra) Sunsdahl; one niece and five nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Essentia St. Mary's Hospice for their loving care of Janice and Dougherty Funeral Home Duluth for their outstanding services and sincere compassion. Private family services were held on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth. 218-727-3555.
