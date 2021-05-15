Janice Annette Johnston, 75, of Virginia, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Banner Heart Hospital in Mesa, Ariz.
She was born on July 5, 1945, in Virginia, to Elmer and Helen (McDonald) Tuomi. She was raised in Virginia and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1963. She received her degree as an x-ray technologist and worked for 25 years at the East Range Clinic, Ltd. In Virginia. She attended the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth where she earned her undergraduate degree in Psychology with a Certificate in Gerontology in 1988 and earned her Masters in Management in 1992.
Jan was an active member of her community with many friends. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority chapter in both Virginia and Mesa, Ariz. She especially loved her sorority and her “sisters” who all held a very special place in her heart.
She was a member of the Mesabi Range College Foundation where she helped to award grants and scholarships to college students. She also enjoyed being a member of many groups including golf league, bocce ball league, mahjong club, and book club. She enjoyed painting, traveling, and cooking and also had many other hobbies which included genealogy, scrapbooking, card making, cross stitch and photography. She loved her warm winters in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan cherished her time spent with family and was a very proud and loving grandmother to her four grandsons.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana (Gregg) Carlton of Woodbury, Minn.; her four grandsons, Michael, William, Jacob, and Matthew; her companion, Dave Morris of Mesa, Ariz.; her special cousins, Dan (Sharon Rowbottom) Boyer of Virginia; cousins, extended family, and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, H. Wayne Johnston, M.D.
The service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook via the following links: holyspiritvirginia.com and https://www.facebook.com/brandon.moravitz
Memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as Celebrant.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jan’s memory to the Virginia Community Foundation.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.