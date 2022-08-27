Janey R. Shepersky of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., with her family by her side .

Janey was born June 1, 1947 to Bob and Emma Kinzel of Chisholm, Minn. She graduated from Chisholm High School Class of 1965 and attended Hibbing Junior College. She worked at various banks in the area in the insurance departments. In the late 1980s she moved to Hutchinson, Minnesota and worked selling crop insurance. In July 1989 she married Dennis Shepersky in Litchfield, Minn., and they bought a home on Dunns Lake to enjoy the great outdoors. Janey and Dennis were dog people and always had dogs in their home and felt they were their children. Janey fostered Basset Hounds but had to quit as she fell in love with each one of them and always ended up keeping them. Janey loved 4 wheeling, pontoon boat riding and her twice a day walks with her dogs. Janey was a kind soul and always helped her friends and family.

