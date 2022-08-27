Janey R. Shepersky of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., with her family by her side .
Janey was born June 1, 1947 to Bob and Emma Kinzel of Chisholm, Minn. She graduated from Chisholm High School Class of 1965 and attended Hibbing Junior College. She worked at various banks in the area in the insurance departments. In the late 1980s she moved to Hutchinson, Minnesota and worked selling crop insurance. In July 1989 she married Dennis Shepersky in Litchfield, Minn., and they bought a home on Dunns Lake to enjoy the great outdoors. Janey and Dennis were dog people and always had dogs in their home and felt they were their children. Janey fostered Basset Hounds but had to quit as she fell in love with each one of them and always ended up keeping them. Janey loved 4 wheeling, pontoon boat riding and her twice a day walks with her dogs. Janey was a kind soul and always helped her friends and family.
Janey is survived by her husband, Dennis; her brother, Bob (Judie) Kinzel and family, Baxter, Minn.; her sister, Deb (Ron) Lockhart and family, Chisholm; Dennis’ family; many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends; but most importantly Too and Poppy, her dogs.
Janey was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Aloize (Shorty) and Luella (Lolly) Shepersky; and her favorite aunt, Polly Succio.
No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.
To plant a tree in memory of Janey Shepersky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.