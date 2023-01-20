Janet Rose Stanina
Janet Rose Stanina, 87 years old and longtime resident of Pengilly, Minn., passed away peacefully at Guardian Angels in Hibbing, Minn., on January 17, 2023.
She was born in Warren, Minn., on November 11, 1935, to John and Lydia (Sundmark) McNamara. Janet grew up in Newfolden, Minn., and graduated high school there with the class of 1952. While in that area, she met her future husband, Frank Stanina, from the next town over and they were joined in marriage on August 30, 1952, in Middle River, Minn. Together, they moved to the Iron Range and resided in Pengilly, where they raised their family. Janet was a dental assistant and worked all over the range with different practices throughout her career. Her faith was important to her as Janet and Frank were very active members of St. Kevin’s Catholic Church in Pengilly where they made pasties for many years. Janet always had a lush garden with flowers, fruits and vegetables and loved wintering in Arizona for many years. She was proud of her family and will be greatly missed.
Janet is survived by her children, Kathryn Kotula and Paul (Nancy) Stanina; grandkids, Jonathan (Anne) Kotula, Robert (Tabby) Stanina, Shane Stanina and Franki Stanina; great grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Zak and Beau Kotula and Joslynn, Dominik, Temperance, Devon and Grace Stanina and great great granddaughter; Maelynn Kotula.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; son-in-law, Tom Kotula; and sibling: Elsie, Roy, Frank, William, John, Josie, Dorothy, Kathryn and Ralph.
There will be a memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Interment will take place in the spring at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
