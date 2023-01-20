Janet Rose Stanina

Janet Rose Stanina

Janet Rose Stanina, 87 years old and longtime resident of Pengilly, Minn., passed away peacefully at Guardian Angels in Hibbing, Minn., on January 17, 2023.

To send flowers to the family of Janet Stanina, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Jan 28
Visitation
Saturday, January 28, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 28, 2023
11:00AM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries