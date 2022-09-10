Janet (Petrich) Falkowski

Janet (Petrich) Falkowski was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She peacefully left this world on Sept. 4, 2022, surrounded by her family at the age of 80 after being diagnosed with cancer.

She was born to Joseph and Anne Petrich in Eveleth on Dec. 24, 1941. After graduating from Eveleth High School, Class of 1959, Janet went on to attend St. Cloud State where she received her degree in Business Education.

