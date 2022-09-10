Janet (Petrich) Falkowski was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She peacefully left this world on Sept. 4, 2022, surrounded by her family at the age of 80 after being diagnosed with cancer.
She was born to Joseph and Anne Petrich in Eveleth on Dec. 24, 1941. After graduating from Eveleth High School, Class of 1959, Janet went on to attend St. Cloud State where she received her degree in Business Education.
Janet was married to Larry Falkowski on Sept. 12, 1964, at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth.
Janet was a homemaker and also employed part-time at Falkowski’s IGA. She was involved in a number of different organizations, including Women of The Northern Club, Silver Life Master in Bridge, Virginia Duplicate Bridge League, Mountain Iron Smear Club, Memorial Blood Center, and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Known as an avid card player, Janet could be found playing games around the clock. She loved to read and is also remembered as an excellent cook, one whose meatloaf will forever be unrivaled. Above all, she cherished the time spent with family and friends whom she loved fiercely.
Janet is survived by her husband, Larry; brother, Joe (Diane) Petrich; children, Steven (Deb Buria) Falkowski, JoAnn Weir, David Falkowski; and grandchildren, Annie (Matthew Roberts) Weir and Joseph Weir.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anne; son-in-law, Edward Weir; brother and sister-in-law. Louis and Karen Petrich; in-laws, Frank and Katherine Falkowski; and brother-in-law, Thomas Falkowski.
The family wanted to give a special thanks to Essentia Health Hospice East Range Team for the compassionate care they provided.
By Janet’s request, there will be a private burial with immediate family only. They look forward to paying homage to her life and legacy.
