Janet Marie White, 81, of Embarrass, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in her home. She was born March 15, 1939, in Eveleth the daughter of Verner and Lila (Ranta) Rasula. She was raised in Leonidas, and married Ira “Mike” White on Nov. 10, 1956. They made their home in Mountain Iron prior to moving to Embarrass about 25 years ago. Janet was employed as a bookkeeper for Reliable Motors, the Lenont Peterson Clinic, and K-Mart. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower. She enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, quilting, and caring for her family.
Janet is survived by her husband, Mike; children: Michael (Betsy Phillips) White of Angora, Mark (Dawn Aho) Of Iron, Robert White of Garrison, and Bonnie (Bradley) Mayry of Cherry; sisters, Louella Zappa of Coon Rapids and Kathleen (Gale) Rostvit of Eveleth; grandchildren: Gary, Ira, Angela, Brenda, Thomas, Shaina, Dawn, Tia, Ashley, Adam, Abby and Aliisa; great-grandchildren: Bruce, Brayden, Mairika, Greyson, Avery, Rylen, Camden, and Isla; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas George White; and a niece, Pam Samuelsson.
The Memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower. Pastor Liz Cheney will officiate.
A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
A private committal service will take place at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
