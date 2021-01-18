Janet Marie Croteau, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, surrounded by family at Edgewood Vista Memory Care.
She was born in Newberry, Mich., to John and Mary (Green) Korpi. The family moved to Park Rapids, Minn., and then to Eveleth where she attended school. Janet was the eldest of nine children. She married Joseph “Poots” Croteau on December 27, 1949. They made their home in Biwabik where they raised their three sons: Terry, Bob and Scott. They built a home on Cedar Island Lake, just south of Biwabik in 1976. Janet belonged to St. John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik, the Women’s Circle, and the Red Hat Society. She was a homemaker who loved to be in the kitchen always cooking or baking. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Poots and her enjoyed wintering in Arizona for twenty-one years. What she cherished most was spending time with her family and friends. She loved unconditionally and gave THE BEST hugs!
Survivors include her children, Terry (Lee) Croteau of Lake Vermilion, Bob (Cecilia) Croteau of Biwabik, and Scott (Crystal) Croteau of Cedar Island Lake; grandchildren: Jason (Holly) Croteau, Tara (Matt) Anderson, Celene Butler, Tawnee Croteau and Kendra (Joe) Lewis; great-grandchildren: Cody, Jacob, Daniel, Erika, Lucas, Max, Alanna, Brent, Beau and Sophia; great-great-granddaughter, Leila; sisters, Jacquelyn Thompson, Helen (Dick) Axelson and Debbie Vito; sisters-in-law: Merle Korpi and Joyce Zidarich; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; grandson, Eric Croteau; brothers, Steven, James “Bucky” and Patrick; sisters, Suzanne Korpi and Francie Peyla; brothers-in-law, Steven “Stebo” Thompson and Robert “Bob” Peyla; and her parents.
Janet’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to Hannah and the staff at Edgewood Vista for the care and love they had for their mother.
A Memorial Mass for Janet will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Fr. Brandon Moravitz celebrating.
A visitation will be one hour prior to the mass. Current COVID mandates including masks and social distancing will be followed.
Inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik at a later date.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
