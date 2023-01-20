Janet Marie (Bjera) Hawkins
On January 15, 2023, at 1:20 pm, Janet Marie Hawkins (Bjerga), age 57, from Meadowlands, Hibbing, Home town Deer River, passed away at the Essentia Medical Center Duluth.
Janet Marie (Bjera) Hawkins
On January 15, 2023, at 1:20 pm, Janet Marie Hawkins (Bjerga), age 57, from Meadowlands, Hibbing, Home town Deer River, passed away at the Essentia Medical Center Duluth.
She was preceded in death by father Arthur Bjerga, mother June Seller, daughter Sadie Dunham Hawkins, favorite uncle Harold Bjerga and newly discovered brother Jim Markus of Ohio.
She is survived by her former husband George T Hawkins, children daughter Roxan Hawkins, George (Felicia) Hawkins, Michael (Jessica) Hawkins, former son in law Aaron Dunham, 16 grandchildren: Trevor, Devin, Hunter, Damien, ChyLynn, Emma, Elijah, Elena, Faith, Hope, Justice, Serenity, Michael, Dante, Andre, and Arianna. Surviving siblings Bonnie Schiffler of Mesa AZ, Linda (Bob) Bobst of Wadena MN, Valerie (Rick) Norenberg of Hibbing MN, Peggy (Russell) Mortenson of Penguily MN, William Bjerga (AKA Bicycle Bill), James (Monica) Bjerga of Elk River MN, Greg (Barb) Bjerga of Hibbing MN, Arthur (Lynn) Bjerga of Hibbing MN, new found sister Karen Nelson of Mora MN, and dozens of nieces and nephews that adored and loved her dearly.
Janet was a manager of Payless Shoes and Country Kitchen Restaurant while being a loving mother to her children whom she provided and loved more than anything. She was very well known in her community for being everyone’s favorite waitress. She had a very forgiving heart and was always there for anyone that need her. Janet found the love of her life David Shepersky of Superior WI whom she knew from Meadowlands MN Highschool. Janet was a very kind spirit and is finally at peace.
Her services will be at Noon for visitation, and service at 1:00 P.M. following at Bethany Lutheran Church In Deer River MN 33297 MN HYW 6 on Sat Jan 21st. We welcome all that knew Janet to join the family in this final celebration of her life.
Arrangements are with Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.