Janet Marie (Bjera) Hawkins

Janet Marie (Bjera) Hawkins

On January 15, 2023, at 1:20 pm, Janet Marie Hawkins (Bjerga), age 57, from Meadowlands, Hibbing, Home town Deer River, passed away at the Essentia Medical Center Duluth.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries