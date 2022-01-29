Janet Lynn Horoshak

Janet was born on February 13, 1943, in Virginia, Minn. She attended Embarrass High School and graduated from Bemidji State College.
Janet taught Elementary school for a few years in Hibbing and Midway. She married Eugene (Sonny) Horoshak on June 12, 1965. They had two daughters. She devoted herself to caring for her family.
Janet was truly a fun-loving, beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and a good friend to all who knew her. She was very hospitable, kind and so generous, always thinking of others. She loved to entertain and visit with her friends and family. Janet was very crafty, liked to bake and had many collections, especially dolls. As 100% Finnish, she lived all her married life on the Iron Range on the Northside of Virginia with a beautiful view of the golf course.
Janet is survived by her loving and caring husband of 56 years, Eugene; Daughters, Bethany (Tim) Muraski and Kristen Mason; Grandchildren: Andrew and Rachel Mason, Jenna and Jillian Timm; Siblings: Gary Aysta, Jon (Barb) Aysta, and Paul (Becky) Aysta; along with many nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Eleanor Aysta.
She will be deeply missed.
A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
