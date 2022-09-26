Janet Diane Dixon, age 78, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

A graveside burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

