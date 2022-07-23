Janet DelliQuadri Ward died on May 15, 2022, at Shaw Mountain of Cascadia in Boise, Idaho. Janet was born on Jan. 31, 1940, to Carmen and Anne Bullen DelliQuadri in Boulder, Colo. Grandparents, Dr. Frank and Maude Bullen, were Hibbing pioneers.
Janet graduated from Houghton High School (Houghton, MI) in 1957, attended Middlebury College and University of Denver for her B.A., and University of Colorado, Boulder for her M.A. in Ecology.
She married Fritz Ward in 1964, and they settled in Boise. There, Janet was active in AAUW, educational and environmental causes, writing group, Girl Scouts as a leader, the Idaho Humanities Council Speakers Bureau, and City Park Board.
Janet spent part of every summer at the long-time family cabin on Swan Lake, Pengilly. Her father taught at North Central Ag School from 1942-1948.
Janet is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Frederick Ward; daughter, Sonja Ward of Boise; son, Dr. Frederick Robin Ward of Crestline, Calif.; siblings, David DelliQuadri of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Wendy (Peter) Williamson of Duluth, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews and their children.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Lone Pine Hall in Pengilly. Memorials to Inez Robb Scholarship, AAUW Boise, P.O. Box 16548, Boise, ID 83715.
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
