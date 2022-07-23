Janet DelliQuadri Ward

Janet DelliQuadri Ward died on May 15, 2022, at Shaw Mountain of Cascadia in Boise, Idaho. Janet was born on Jan. 31, 1940, to Carmen and Anne Bullen DelliQuadri in Boulder, Colo. Grandparents, Dr. Frank and Maude Bullen, were Hibbing pioneers.

Janet graduated from Houghton High School (Houghton, MI) in 1957, attended Middlebury College and University of Denver for her B.A., and University of Colorado, Boulder for her M.A. in Ecology.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries