Janet D. Dixon

Janet Diane (Nelson) Dixon, age 78 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away at the Hibbing Hospital on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
She was born in Duluth, Minn., on March 31, 1944, to Paul and Caroline (Peterson) Nelson.
Janet Diane (Nelson) Dixon, age 78 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away at the Hibbing Hospital on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
She was born in Duluth, Minn., on March 31, 1944, to Paul and Caroline (Peterson) Nelson.
Janet went to Duluth schools and graduated from Duluth East in 1962. She married the love of her life, Larry Dixon, on Nov. 2, 1963, and they were together for almost 59 years. Janet and Larry moved to Hibbing in 1966 where they raised their family and eventually built their dream home in 1978. She worked for years in Hibbing for Viking Adjusting and Noramco Engineering. Janet loved gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage being full blooded as her parents came over to the US from Norway. Janet loved music and had an extensive collection of all types and varieties. She enjoyed spending time with her family at the house, listening to her son Rob sing and cruising with her husband Larry in the 1946 Ford. Don’t forget about her spectacular potato salad.
Janet is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Rob Dixon and Rachel (Joe) Ward; her sister, Patricia Nelson; grandkids: Travis, Claire, Kyle and Bravery; four great grandkids; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Caroline Johnson, Margaret Lisle, Violet Rogero, Mary Nelson, Faye Cich, Richard, Teddy, Edward, Raymond, Kenneth and Paul Jr.
There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
If you would like to process to the cemetery with family, please meet at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing at 10:45 a.m.
To leave a message of condolence, visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.