Janet D. Dixon

Janet Diane (Nelson) Dixon, age 78 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away at the Hibbing Hospital on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

She was born in Duluth, Minn., on March 31, 1944, to Paul and Caroline (Peterson) Nelson.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Dixon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Load entries