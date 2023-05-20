Janet C. Broten, age 87, longtime resident of Chisholm, Minn., died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born May 29, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minn., the daughter of Harry and Eleanor (Lee) Tornio. Janet was united in marriage to Donald Edward Broten, Sr. On August 31, 1953, at Pope A.F.B in North Carolina.
Janet worked as a homemaker. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 211, the Eveleth Elks Lodge #1161 and the Shrine Auxiliary. She was an active volunteer as a driver bringing cancer patients to appointments, delivering groceries, as a Bethel Guardian for Job’s Daughters, and working at the Lifecare center. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling, knitting, reading, working on crossword puzzles and diamond art.
Janet is survived by her children: David (Paula) Broten of Sault Saint Marie, Mich., Diane (Butch) Blight of Iron, Minn., Dean Broten of Bovey, Minn., and Dale Broten of Hibbing, Minn; sister-in-law: Joann Sinderman; 25 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Donald Sr. in 2001; and son: Donald Jr. in 2002.
A Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. with an OES Service at 6:30 p.m. at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home in Hibbing. The Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Brian Birk will officiate. There will be a Visitation for 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
