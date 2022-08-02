Brilliant gardener, herbalist, botanist, and beloved mother and grandmother, Janet Anne Smith (Johnson), fought until her last breath on July 23, 2022.
Born August 09, 1955, in Eveleth to Tom “Slim” and Shirley (Hendrickson), she was the middle of 6 kids. She spent most of her life in Eveleth but called Duluth home and most recently lived in Staples.
Jan loved being outdoors. Her most treasured position was working with the DNR as a botanist where she hiked and canoed to work in the Boundary Waters. She held positions at Olcott Park Greenhouse, Swanson’s Greenhouse, and Natural Harvest Food Co-op where she was sought out for her wisdom relating to holistic healing and plant medicine. She was a lover of music, learning, reading, and finding the magic in the days. She knew every secret spot for picking wild berries, foraging for mushrooms, and finding the treasures MN had to offer.
Most of all, she loved her family. She worked hard to support her children and loved spoiling her two grandbabies. She enjoyed adventuring to Arizona to visit her sister and cherished the meals at her brother and sister-in-law’s home. Some of her most talked about memories involved Bass Lake, mushroom hunting with Josh, hunting with George, road trips as a child, and her strong Finnish heritage.
During the course of her medical care, Jan encountered many talented and caring personnel. She adored her team at Lakewood Health Systems. Dr. Leveille and staff lovingly supported her decisions and provided many resources for healing. Jan’s last months were spent at Waterview Woods in Eveleth where she was loved by the extraordinary people. Her needs here were supplemented by Moment’s Hospice. These wonderful and caring individuals brought much sunshine to her days.
She is survived by her husband George Smith, son Joshua Johnson, daughter Crystal Royer (Scott Lossing), granddaughters Mya (Waboo) and Ciana (Ladybug), brother Thomas Johnson (Marsha Olson), sister Phyllis (Michael) Paul, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brothers - Bruce and Richard “Rick” Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gilbert VFW on Aug. 9, beginning at 3 p.m. We would love for you to come and share your memories. Light appetizers, cake, coffee and water will be served.
