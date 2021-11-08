Jane M. Turner, 82, of Eveleth, Minn., died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Essentia Health Virginia Care Center.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1938, in Hibbing, Minn., to Raymond and Lillian (Johnson) Tawyea.
Jane was united in marriage to Matthew J. Turner and was a longtime Eveleth resident. She worked at the Arrowhead shirt factory in Eveleth and enjoyed crocheting, sewing and bedazzling crafts.
Jane is survived by her children; Donna (Richard) Butala, Andy Turner, Duane Turner, and Ron Turner (Amy); numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Judy (Chuck) Webb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Matthew; son, Darrel; siblings and special friend, Art Belmount.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, in Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home Chapel, Eveleth. A time of prayer with Judy Webb will be at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place at Eveleth Cemetery.
A luncheon will follow at the Eveleth Auditorium.
