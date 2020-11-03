Jane Leskoviansky, 65, of Hibbing, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Jane was born Jan. 30, 1955, to John and Nancy (Kleimola) Leskoviansky in Ironwood, Mich. She was raised Catholic and attended St. Sebastian’s Catholic School and AD Johnson High School. Jane spent the first 29 years of her life in Michigan; this is where she started work at Ironwood Products driving forklift. After living in Michigan, Jane moved to the Iron Range, where she became involved with the community; she taught catechism at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Keewatin, drove a handicap school bus for Spartan Transportation and was a Girl Scout leader. Jane worked for Hibbing Electronics, the Keewatin Public Library, seasonally for Evergreen Industries making wreaths and most recently for AmeriPride Linen. Jane liked Carly Simon Albums, Stephen King novels and the Young and the Restless, she enjoyed cooking magazines, decorating for holidays and going on bike rides with Bill, she had a chicken collection that rivaled no one. Jane loved her kids; she would do anything for them and did, she was grateful for everything she had in life.
Jane is survived by her life partner, Bill Berglund of Hibbing; children, Michelle (TeeJay Wakeman) Berkovitz of Nashwauk, Ray J. (Melissa Wright) Berkovitz of Keewatin; siblings, John (Linda) Leskoviansky of Wakefield, Mich., Frank (Cheryl) Leskoviansky of Bessemer, Mich., Renee Leskoviansky of Bessemer, Mich., Jeanette (Ron) Verthein of Wakefield, Mich., Susan Foster of Bessemer, Mich.; her first grandchild, Alexis Jane Berkovitz of Keewatin; and many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews, extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nancy; husband, Jon “Berky” Berkovitz; sister, An Leskoviansky; and her stepmom, Geraldine Leskoviansky.
Per Jane’s request no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
