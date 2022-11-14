Jane Gagne, age 94, a lifelong Virginia area resident died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Edgewood Memory care in Virginia.
She was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Virginia, the daughter of Eugene and Viola (Trescott) Hawkins and was a graduate of Virginia High School and the Virginia Junior College. Jane married Arthur Gagne on Aug. 20, 1947, in Virginia. She ran the family farm and was a Receptionist for the Virginia Regional Medical Center for many years. Jane was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth, the Wolf 4-H, Women’s VFW Auxiliary, Volunteer Grandparents, and sang with the Edgewood Vista Singers. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and doing cross-stitching. Jane cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Jane is survived by children: Carolyn Hoffman of Nisswa, LouAnn (Terri Lauterbach) Gagne of Juneau, Alaska, Mark (Cathy) Gagne of Roseville, and Berta (Nathan) Volz of Detroit, Mich.; grandchildren: Sean Kaneski, Evan Kaneski, Melanie Kiehm, Kali Parvey, MaRyah Brown, Genevieve Gagne-Hawes, Anna Gagne-Hawes-Maple, Alex Gagne-Hawes, Tim Gagne, Megan Anderson, Sarah Williamson, and Chris Harrison; numerous great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son: Calvin Eugene Gagne, and her husband Eugene.
The Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Reverend Father Justin Fish, Celebrant. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place in the Forbes Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Edgewood Vista Memory Care 705 17th St. N. Virginia, MN 55792.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
