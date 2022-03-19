Jane (Barto) Opacich

Jane Barto was born in Hibbing in 1931 and died on August 23, 2021. She attended Catholic grade school in Hibbing at Blessed Sacrament and graduated from Hibbing High School. She married Joe Opacich in 1950 and they had 5 children. Jane was a stay-at-home mom, but when Joe retired they started an antique business. Joe died in 1999 and Jane went on to open Antiques on Howard in downtown Hibbing. Jane’s store was large, cheery and beautiful and she had loyal customers that came from far and wide to shop there. She took great pride in her creative displays, unique items, and her ability to become a business owner while in her 70s. She retired in 2016 at the age of 85. She spent her retirement years reading and walking, which were two passions she had her whole adult life.
Jane was beautiful, opinionated, creative and loving and she said that her 5 kids were her proudest accomplishment. She wasn’t a typical mom or grandma. She didn’t like to cook or bake cookies. She hated small talk but loved to discuss politics, current events, family, and family history. She never felt the need to socialize after she left her store but she was always happy to have visits from her kids and their families, and she loved when they stayed over, whether it was for a weekend or a week. She was happiest in her tidy house with a good book and a cat on her lap, or going for long walks in town or around the cemetery where she could be alone with the birds and the trees and the quiet. She was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and loved reading her Bible daily. She loved her family dearly and they loved her.
Jane is survived by her five children: Marilee (Dennis) Fearing, Stephan Opacich, Jeffrey (Elaine) Opacich, Thomas (Rachel) Opacich and Marcella (Allen) Ost; grandchildren: Aaron, Tim, Melissa, Jon, Hailey, Hannah, Julie, Ben and Remy; 11 great-grandchildren; and her cat, Jasmine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Barto; her husband, Joe; and her siblings: Ted, Tom, Jim, Pat and Marilee.
Private services.
Jane’s ashes reside at the places she loved the most.
