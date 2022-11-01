Jan Stenvik
October 8, 1964—October 28, 2022
Jan Stenvik
October 8, 1964—October 28, 2022
Jan Stenvik, of Middle River, MN, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the age of 58.
Jan Elizabeth Qualey was born on October 8, 1964 in Cudahy, WI, the daughter of Sheldon and Judith (Nelson) Qualey. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Jan graduated from Gilbert High School in Gilbert, MN, in 1982.
While living on the Iron Range, Jan raised two boys—Christopher Johnson, born in 1981 and Joseph Thompson, born in 1988. Jan had a passion for singing, music, and bringing people together which led her to start her own DJ and Karaoke business that she enjoyed for over 30 years. Jan also worked at MN Twist Drill until 2006 when she moved to Middle River and started her career at Digi-key as the Order Management Representative until the present.
In 2005 Jan met Lynn Stenvik while camping and riding horse with friends at Bemis Hill. The two became inseparable and married a year later where they joined families and she welcomed Lynn’s children as her own, Tom Stenvik and Lindsay Hennek. They made their home in Middle River, MN, while enjoying their love for horses, camping, music, and the most important part of her life began as a grandmother to 13 grandchildren—Hailey, Sophia, Sophie, Stiles, Amelia, Autumn, Cora, Oliver, Bean, Vivian, Chase, Eleanor, and Haylon.
Jan is survived by her husband, Lynn Stenvik of Middle River, MN; children, Christopher (Racheal Pierce) Johnson of Eveleth, MN, and Joseph (Allyson) Thompson of Grand Rapids, MN, Lindsay (Chris) Hennek of Mankato, MN, and Tom (Whitney) Stenvik of Alvarado, MN; grandchildren, Sophie, Autumn, and Oliver Thompson, Cora, Julianna “Bean” Johnson, Sophia and Hailey Pierce, Stiles, Chase, and Haylon Hennek, and Amelia, Vivian, and Eleanor Stenvik; her mother, Judith Qualey of Thief River Falls, MN; siblings, Eric Qualey of Middle River, MN, and Jodi (Jalmer) Bernu of Badger, MN; mother-in-law, Lorraine Stenvik of Goodridge, MN; aunts, Verone Nelson of Lake Crystal, MN, and Janet (Mark) Kujava of Middle River, MN; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and step-mom, Sheldon and Diane Qualey; father-in-law, Norman Stenvik; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
