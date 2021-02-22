Jamie Marie Holmes, 39, of Duluth, died on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021
She was born on July 16, 1981, in Virginia, Minn., to Tom and Jeris (Lax) Holmes. Jamie was a spitfire with an attitude of “I can do this” from the day she was born as a preemie at 2½ pounds. As the darling of the neonatal unit she defied all odds and showed the world she was ready to take on whatever was thrown her way. Jamie had a boundless sense of humor with an infectious laugh that brought joy to those lucky enough to be with her. Her willingness to jump right in wherever she was needed led her to try some interesting jobs like training to be a firefighter and EMT and then went on to pursue a nursing career education where she found untapped abilities and strength. Her 4.0 GPA was a pride to all as we knew she continually battled self-doubt and health issues along the way.
Jamie had to kiss her share of frogs before she found her prince in Lee Erkkila. Lee and Jamie enjoyed the outdoors with him teaching her to deer hunt and she again sharing her love of fishing, which had been something she loved to do with her Dad. They had really just begun to see what a wonderful life they would have together.
Jamie loved her immediate and extended family above all. Time spent with her aunts and cousins during the summers camping and celebrating holidays. The Thanksgiving eve dinner preparations tradition were probably the best time for everyone. So many laughs and hijinks with inside jokes only they would share.
Jamie is survived by her partner, Lee Erkkila, Jr.; mother, Jeris Lax; sister, Heather (Scott Curtis) Holmes; and brother, Rick (Sonia) Perez; grandmother, Nana Marian Holmes and best friends Kelly Katzmarek, Lynn Rabold, and Melissa Thein. Jamie was blessed with a large extended family that loved her dearly - maternal aunts, Rena Cashman and Rene Lax; and Uncle Dante (Julie) Tini; paternal aunts Candy (Mark Lindberg) Furo, Connie Christenson and Cassy Holmes; maternal cousins: Bambi (Doyal) Shelby, Nikki (Sam) Aluni, and Beau (Megan) Elkington; paternal cousins: Erin Furo, Todd (Steph) Furo, Cassy Ann (Doug) Schauwitzer, Brian (Lindsey) Christenson, Brent (Brynn) Christenson, Kimmy (John) Dickinson, Scott (Bianca Betancourt) Christenson, Cary (Dawn) Landstrom, Andrea (Jon) Pfeiffer, Alyssa (Wyatt) Hamell, Kate (Ned) Halling, Ian (Malarie) Holmes, and Odin (Hannah Friesen) Holmes; nephews, Gaige Curtis and Ryan Perez; and niece, Chloe Perez; great- nieces and nephews, Josephine and Sam Aluni, Sofia Elkington, Gabriela, Peyton, and Anthony Shelby, Simon and Samuel Furo, Olivia and Henry Schauwitzer, Brenna, Nicholas and Ryan Christenson, Lily, Owen and Josslyn Christenson, Mikaela Christenson and Kaleb Dickinson, Maverick Christenson, Brendan, Halle and Chance Landstrom, Cameron Landstrom, Axel, Felix (godson) and Emilee Pfeiffer, August Hamell, Ottilia Halling, Monroe and Ellae Holmes.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tom Holmes; aunt, LaRae Tini; uncle, Al Holmes; and cousins, Brady Landstrom and Kyle Cashman.
Due to the limitations under the pandemic a private family service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Grace and Truth Bible Church in Virginia. However, as the weather improves and restrictions are hopefully lifted a celebration of her life will be held outdoors in the Spring. We know that Jamie has so many friends and colleagues that have stories to share that will allow all of us to honor her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
