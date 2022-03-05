Jamie Elroy Peterson, age 50, of Britt, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in his home of natural causes.
He was born Feb. 18, 1972, in Virginia, the son of Raymond Elroy and Mary Ann (Johnson) Peterson and attended Virginia High School. Jamie was born in Virginia, and lived in Britt and Mountain Iron, prior to returning to Britt. He was previously employed by the Occupational Development Center; and his hobbies included mechanics and electronics.
Jamie is survived by son: Kristoffer Peterson of Virginia; siblings: Jay (Jen) Anderson of Alborn, Shari Emerson of St. Cloud, and Kerry (Jeff) Alger of Britt; uncles: Buddy, Allan, and Duane Peterson; aunts: Bonnie Mason, Ethel Niemi, and Kathy Mostad; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray; mom and step-dad, Mary Ann and Jerry Molick; brothers, Ray Anderson and Gene Olmstead; grandparents; numerous uncles and aunts, including Joyce Hersh who was like his second mom.
A Memorial service for Jamie will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia. Bill Bauman will officiate. Spring Inurnment will be held in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
