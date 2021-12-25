James William “Jim” (Mouse) Moesenthin, 74, of Virginia died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in the Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
He was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Virginia the son of William and Margaret (Granros) Moesenthin, was a graduate of Virginia Roosevelt High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Cloud State University. Jim served in the United States Army and returned to Minnesota after his honorable discharge. He was employed by US Steel Minntac, and then a salesman for Apollo Pipe and Ferguson. Jim married LuAnne Workman on July 7, 2012, in Virginia and was a member of the Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post # 239. He enjoyed playing cards, baseball, golf, the Minnesota Twins and Vikings.
Jim is survived by his wife, LuAnne of Virginia; children, Jeric Moesenthin of St. Louis, Mo., and Jennifer (Rick) Stank of Superior; siblings: Rick Moesenthin of Benson, Minn., Billy Moesenthin of Toledo, Ohio, Barb Carlson of Eveleth, Jerry Moesenthin of Gilbert, Joan Braun of Minneapolis, Jane Moesenthin of Virginia, and Jack Moesenthin of Virginia; grandchildren, Jordy Stank and Jack Stank; step-children: Karla Summers, Tanya Summers, Quentin Workman, Heather Schilling, Shelly Tibbetts, and Victoria Leoni; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Danny Moesenthin, sister-in-law, Sandy Moesenthin; and brother-in-law, Dan Carlson.
A private Family service will be held. The Celebration of Life will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Poppers Bar in Virginia.
Inurnment will take place in the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery in Duluth, at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
