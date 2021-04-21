James Scott Van Duker

James Van Duker, 55, of Meadowlands, Minn., died Monday, April 19, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1965, to Raymond and Martha Van Duker in Yale, Mich. After high school he attended vo-tech school in diesel mechanics at HCC. Jim married Connie on April 9, 1993. They started a loving family with their children Monica and Ron. He was a successful businessman. Jim loved being with his family and took great pride in his grandchildren.
James is survived by his wife of 28 years, Connie; mother, Martha; children, Monica (Justin) Radke and Ron (Kasha) Wollschlager; siblings: Susan (Walter) Woodcock, Steven (Bonnie) Van Duker, Michael (Sonya) Van Duker, Nancy (LeRoy) Forstrom; grandchildren: Miguel, Elizabeth, Emalee, Raya, Karalynn, Makayla, Corey and Clair.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and granddaughter, Stella.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Christian Way Fellowship Church, 9996 Elm St. Meadowlands, MN 55765.
Visitation will be held from noon until the beginning of the service at church.
Interment will be at the Toivola Cemetery.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
