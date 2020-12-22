James Sam Kotonias passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the age of 59.
He was proud of his Greek heritage, loved to play bocce, spend time outdoors and shoot the breeze with his friends. He was an entrepreneur/contractor who was always looking ahead to his next endeavor. He passed on the winter solstice and the day that Saturn and Jupiter perfectly align once every 800 years. He will be missed.
James is survived by his mother, Arlene Kotonias; sisters, Kathy (Matt) Senich, Connie (Bruce Norman) Kotonias, Kay (Rick) Guidarelli and Carla (Scott) Sosalla; brother, Bill (Kendra) Kotonias; and 13 nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Kotonias.
Private family service to be held on Saturday, Dec. 26.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website to leave a message of condolence www.doughertyofhibbing.com
