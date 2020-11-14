James Ronnie Powers, 74, of Virginia, Minn., and former resident of Cook, Minn., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
James was born on June 29, 1946, to Robert and Mary (Gilbert) Powers in Chisholm, Minn. He attended school in Chisholm, and like many in his generation, left school early to go to work. He married Catherine Ann Cornelius on November 13, 1965 in Togo, Minn.
James was a Postal worker in Cook from 1999 to 2017. He also worked at Hill Wood Products and was a Layman mineral explorer.
James enjoyed everything that the great outdoors had to offer; he was known to be an amazing hunter, and enjoyed fishing and camping with his family.
He was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church and the First Baptist church in Cook.
James was always there for everyone and was the one person you could count on to call to repair anything. He loved being a husband, father and grandfather and to his family he was larger than life.
James is survived by his wife, Catherine Powers; his son, James Powers (wife Renee); daughters, Kelly Ratai (husband Mike); and Kathleen Posey; grandchildren: Michael McClain, Jessica McNiff, Brianna McClain, Ian McNiff, Jace Ratai, Lucas Ratai, Logan Ratai, Niles Powers, Madeline Powers, Jamie Schanlaub, Max Posey; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary; brothers, Robert Powers and Larry Powers; and a sister, Mary Powers; grandparents, Charlie and Vinie May Gilbert.
There will be a private burial at a later date.
