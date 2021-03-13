James Robert Dall

James (Jim, Jimmy, Sig, Siggy, WD0/GVW) Robert Dall, 78, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, after an 8-month battle with vascular dementia.
Jim was born on Sept. 24, 1942, in Virginia, Minn., to George and Ruth (Peterson) Dall. He was the fourth of the couple's nine children. He spent his childhood in Parkville, Minn., and graduated from Mountain Iron High School with the class of 1960. Soon after, he joined the United States Coast Guard for a 4-year term of service. On June 10, 1972, he married the love of his life, Teresa Lee Joki. The couple settled near her parents on an acreage in Cherry, Minn. Jim worked various jobs in his early life until deciding on a career with the United States Postal Service as a Rural Letter Carrier. Jim and Teresa raised two daughters, DeAnn and Rochelle. The couple moved to Barnum, Minn., in 1987, and the couple lived there until 2014, when they became full-time RV-ers in their motorhome.
Jim was a remarkable person; a funny, kind, honorable man who was a friend to all. He was always willing to help with any project you may have. His sense of humor and joy in life was infectious. Even at the end of his life, he was commenting to the nurses when they asked how he was, "I can't complain. No one listens anyway!" He loved his family and friends and visiting any of them was the highlight of his days. Jim was a great provider, and while an extremely hard worker, loved to say he "worked really hard at hardly working".
Amateur (HAM) Radio was one of Jim's favorite hobbies, and he had many friends in the Arrowhead Amateur Radio Club and throughout the United States. He and Teresa liked attending Ham Fests and Field Days around the country. He was a fan of old GMC motorhomes and a member of the Greater Midwest Classics Motorhome Club. He and Teresa were active in the Family Motor Coach Association and the Laurentian Divide Kampers, going on many campouts with these groups. He also loved old cars, going to car shows, his 1967 candy apple red El Camino and the friends (and family!) he found in the Dream Machine Car Club of Virginia, Minn. He maintained a membership in both the Minnesota and National Rural Letter Carriers Association and attended many State and National conventions over the years, where he made many life-long friends. Jim was enormously proud to be a United States Veteran, and he and Teresa were highly active in the Cloquet, Minn., branch of the Disabled American Veterans, where they volunteered at the DAV rummage sales and the DAV brat wagon. Jim and Teresa shared a love of travel and cruises, visiting all 50 states and many other countries, including Australia and New Zealand. Jim loved flea markets, swap meets, garage sales, discount stores, auctions, and any place he could find a good deal that fed his love for tinkering and collecting. He loved visiting friends and family (and eating their cookies) and often would be found fixing things for them or sharpening their knives—a service that will be missed by many. Pinochle and Cribbage were two of his favorite games, and he also liked tavern puzzles, brain teasers, jokes, trivia, and word games. Many remember his wordplay—pointing out “skater wiers” (water skiers) and eating Teresa's “sea poup” (pea soup) were two of his favorites. Jimmy was known for teasing everyone, especially any child in his presence, with tickles, whisker-rubs, knee-squeezes, and calling little girls "George, Peter, or Frank" and little boys "Suzie or Mary." You always knew he was up to something by the twinkle in his eye! He was so proud to be a great-grandpa and loved playing with Finley.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Dall; In-laws, John and Colleen Joki, brother-in-law, Russell Blake, and sister-in-law, Yvonne Dall.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Teresa Dall of Cherry, Minn.; two daughters, DeAnn (Gabe) Ziegler of Barnum, Minn., and Rochelle (Bobby) Karp of Blue Earth, Minn.; five grandchildren, Thomas (Alisabeth) Ziegler of Barnum, Minn., Bryan Karp of St. Cloud, Minn., Colton Ziegler of St. Cloud, Minn., Elizabeth Karp of Nampa, Idaho, and Bobby Karp, III of Eau Claire, Wis.; and one great-granddaughter, Finley Ziegler, aged 10 months, of Barnum, Minn. He is also survived by his siblings, Kenneth (Joyce) Dall, Roger Dall, Ronald (Phyllis) Dall, Arlene Blake, Gordon (Joanne) Dall, Russell (Linda) Dall, Glenn (Debra) Dall, Sharon (Kenneth) Taylor; brother-in-law, Jerry Joki; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Faith United Lutheran Church in Iron, Minn.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., with the service starting at noon. The service will be live-streamed from the church's Facebook site for those unable to attend. Covid-19 precautions will be observed, including social distancing, mask use, and no food service.
The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of the Neuro-Trauma Unit Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center and Guardian Angels Health and Rehab Center for caring for Jim this past month.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
