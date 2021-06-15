James Richard Metzger, 60, of Walker, Minn., passed away surrounded by his family on May 11, 2021, after a brief but difficult battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jim was born on July 3, 1960, to Vern and Patricia (Cloutier) Metzger in Marquette City, Mich. Jim attended high school in Virginia, Minn. After high school, he lived in numerous states including North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, and finally back to Minnesota. Jim worked in the power industry for many years, most recently at Otter Tail Power Company just outside of Bemidji, Minn.
In his spare time, Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and many other outdoor activities. He also loved to make homemade maple syrup from his maple trees, watch Jeopardy, play Scrabble, and cook delicious meals.
Jim is survived by his partner in crime, Kathy Freeland; children, April (Jeff) Amey, and Autumn Metzger; father, Vernon (Sherry) Metzger; grandchildren, Dylan and Brianna Metzger; siblings, Barbara (Jeff) Tenpas, Jo (Tim) Weir, and John (Seong-Yi) Metzger; and numerous nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia (Cloutier) Metzger; and his beloved dog Freckles.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, in the Walker City Park, Walker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Jim’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
