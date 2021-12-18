A visitation and gathering of family and friends for James Richard Bolen, 89, of Aurora will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Military honors will be accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard at noon at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow at the Aurora American Legion Post. The family also suggests wearing a mask to keep everyone healthy for the holidays.
James Richard Bolen, 89, of Aurora, died of natural causes Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota.
He was born Jan. 18, 1932, in Two Harbors, Minn., to Roy and Huldi (Oberg) Bolen. He attended Two Harbors Schools and worked as a logger on the Gunflint Trail. James enlisted with the U.S. Army and served in Korea from 1950-1951.
Following his military service, he worked for the DMIR Railroad in railroad communications. In 1954 he married Delores Anderson. James retired from the DMIR in 1992.
James was a Life Member of the Timothy Robinson VFW Post and a Life Member of its Color Guard for 68 years. He was also a member of the Aurora American Legion Post 241, a Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans and IBEW. He enjoyed woodworking and a good cup of Arco Coffee.
Survivors include his daughter, Beth (Paul) Sullivan of Hibbing; son, Lee (Linda) Bolen of Warroad; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Bolen; sisters, Lucille “Cookie” Puent and Lolly Cavallin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Huldi; wife, Delores; sons, Randy and Michael; grandson, Garrett.
