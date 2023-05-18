James Randel (Nelson) Kivimaki May 18, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Randel (Nelson) KivimakiJames Randel (Nelson) Kivimaki, also known as Stoney Hill, died May 13, 2023.He was born on June 27, 1949.Jimmy was a religious, funny, well-loved man who absolutely loved music. He touched so many lives, he will be missed.Jimmy is survived by his special friend, Penny Pernu, brother Tim Nelson (Brenda Krouse), sister Sharon Nelson (Richard Lyon), sister-in-law Mary Nelson.Preceded in death by his wife Sharen Kivimaki, his parents Leo and Eleanor Nelson, brothers, Danny Nelson, Donny Nelson, Leo Nelson and George Nelson.Jimmy’s family & I would like to thank Edgewood Vista for Jimmy’s well-being and to the special staff and friends he made. Thank youA Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Washington Manor Community Room, Virginia, Minn. Pastor Brad Felix will offficiate. To plant a tree in memory of James Kivimaki as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Robert Dennis Johnson Rodney ‘Rod’ F. Long Daniel (Dan) Zubich Katherine 'Kathy' Marie Nash Robert D. Johnson Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
