James R. “Demo” Mayasich, 88, of Eveleth, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born on May 22, 1933, in Eveleth to Frank and Mary (Palkovich) Mayasich. Jim graduated from Eveleth High School and Eveleth Junior College. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, Jim graduated from the University of MN Duluth. He was united in marriage to MaryAnn Intihar on September 3, 1955 at the former Holy Family Catholic Church in Eveleth.
Jim was a 6th grade teacher for the Eveleth School district, retiring after 34 years. He was an assistant high school basketball coach for many years and was an avid golfer and curler. Jim was a member of Eveleth Elks Lodge 1161.
Jim is survived by his children, Susan Graff of Eveleth, James Jr. “Butch” (Dawn) Mayasich of Eagan, Bob (Carol) Mayasich of Sioux Falls, S.D., Cathy (Bob) Barfknecht of Eveleth; grandchildren, Christopher, Chad (Stephanie), Jacqueline (John), Sam, Olivia; great-granddaughters, Emma, Ellie and Tillie; twin brother, John Mayasich of Eveleth and brothers, Ed (Jenny) Mayasich of Lake Vermilion, Joe (Lorraine) Mayasich of Shoreview and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, MaryAnn; nine siblings and parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish.
Visitation will be one hour before the Mass at the church.
Burial with military honors accorded by Mesaba Range Post 1172 VFW of Eveleth will follow in Eveleth Cemetery.
The family requests no flowers, please consider a donation to the newly created Jim “Demo” Mayasich Fund, part of the Eveleth Community Foundation family of funds. Donations can be sent to: Eveleth Community Foundation, P.O. Box 231, Eveleth, MN 55734.
To plant a tree in memory of James Mayasich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.