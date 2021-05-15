James Otto Ahlfors, 62, of Eveleth, died in his home on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Otto’s love of his Cardinals, Gophers and Vikings pales in comparison to the love he had for his family, friends and buddies.
Since learning how to play golf with his mother at the age of six, golf remained a mainstay and the single most important passion in his life. Otto proudly walked on to the University of Minnesota golf team, and over the course of his life made a remarkable six hole-in-ones, but what he was by far the proudest of was bringing his love of the game to others.
From growing up in Eveleth, to his decades in Minneapolis, to his retirement back up north, Otto lived every day to the fullest and strived to make the best of time — and not just for himself, but for everyone around him. The impact he had on those that knew him is — and will continue to be — immense.
Otto leaves behind a legacy punctuated by unparalleled wit, contagious charm and an unwavering zest for life that he would expect to be carried on by those who survived him including his family and the many friends whom he considered his second family.
In death Otto is reunited with his parents, his brother-in-law, as well as countless aunts, uncles and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date this summer, once the sun has warmed up the golf greens.
Should you wish to commemorate Otto, donations can be made in his name to the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher Fund via personal check or online at http://z.umn.edu/AhlforsMemorial by clicking the Make a Gift button.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guest book online and to leave a memorial message, go to www.cron-sheehy.com.
