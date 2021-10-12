James Michael Sellars

James “Jimmer” Michael Sellars, 59, of Chisholm, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth, Minn., with family by his side.

He was born March 3, 1962, in Hibbing, Minn., to James and Mary Ellen (Palmer) Sellars. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School. He went on to work by his father’s side at Sellars construction and continued working construction throughout his entire life. He loved work, cooking, music, duck hunting and was passionate about taking care of his family and friends. He could take an ordinary day and make it something special.

Jim is survived by his wife, Robin; children: Crystal Sellars, Michael (Misti) Sellars, Jenna Sellars; mother, Mary Ellen Sellars, grandchildren: Tristen, Kyler, Mason, and Michael; siblings: Ann (Ken) Stocco, Carolyn (Dave) Nollette and Lisa (Rick) Aldrich, many loved nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, and special 2nd mom “grandma Rita”

He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Danielle Christine (Dano) Sellars; and his father, James Peter Sellars.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.

A BBQ and celebration of Jim’s Life will be held at Tom and Jerry’s immediately after the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of James Sellars, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
3
0

Service information

Oct 15
Visitation
Friday, October 15, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
113 SW 4th Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 15
Funeral Service
Friday, October 15, 2021
11:00AM-11:30AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
113 SW 4th Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries