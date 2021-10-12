James Michael Sellars

James “Jimmer” Michael Sellars, 59, of Chisholm, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth, Minn., with family by his side.
He was born March 3, 1962, in Hibbing, Minn., to James and Mary Ellen (Palmer) Sellars. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School. He went on to work by his father’s side at Sellars construction and continued working construction throughout his entire life. He loved work, cooking, music, duck hunting and was passionate about taking care of his family and friends. He could take an ordinary day and make it something special.
Jim is survived by his wife, Robin; children: Crystal Sellars, Michael (Misti) Sellars, Jenna Sellars; mother, Mary Ellen Sellars, grandchildren: Tristen, Kyler, Mason, and Michael; siblings: Ann (Ken) Stocco, Carolyn (Dave) Nollette and Lisa (Rick) Aldrich, many loved nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, and special 2nd mom “grandma Rita”
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Danielle Christine (Dano) Sellars; and his father, James Peter Sellars.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.
A BBQ and celebration of Jim’s Life will be held at Tom and Jerry’s immediately after the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.