James Michael Oja
James Michael Oja, 58, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on March 2, 2023, at his residence in Orange City, Florida.
Jim was born in Virginia, Minn., on Feb 24, 1965, to Marlene and Wilmar Oja. He grew up in Mountain Iron where he attended Mountain Iron High School and graduated in 1983. Jim enjoyed and participated in junior high and high school athletics and had a passion for hockey. He spent countless hours skating and practicing even on the most frigid days and nights in Parkville and area rinks. These were very special times for him and friends.
In 1987, Jim married his wife, Wendi and they moved to Deltona, Florida shortly after. Jim raised his family and worked as a diesel mechanic and did plant maintenance in the concrete business for over 35 years. He was very skilled and talented and used his design and fabricating skills at work and at home. Jim’s most recent hobby was designing and perfecting smoker BBQs and experimenting with different flavors and seasonings preparing meals to share. Jim loved spending time with his family and friends. With a Coors Light in hand and a smile on his face he was a welcoming and generous host. He enjoyed attending numerous Daytona NASCAR, Bike Week, and Biketoberfest events with friends and family over the years. Jim was a very interesting, funny, and unique guy that will be sadly missed by those that knew him.
Jim is survived by his wife, Wendi of 36 years; children, James Jr (Lisa), Amanda, and special friend/son Noel Flores of Orange City; grandchildren: Adrien, Autumn, Greyson, and Nolan; mother, Marlene Oja of Virginia, Minn.; sister, Debbie Oja of Virginia, Minn.; brother Jeff (Jill) of Mountain Iron, Minn., along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives
Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents; and father, Wilmar Oja.
At Jim’s request, no formal services were held. A life-celebration gathering was held at one of his favorite establishments, the “Nice and Easy Oyster Bar” in Deland, Fla.
