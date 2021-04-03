James Michael Altuvilla

James Michael “Jim” Altuvilla, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home in Scio, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Dec. 8, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., he was a son of the late Andrew Lottie Altuvilla and Eleanore Bush Altuvilla. He graduated from Chisholm High School in Chisholm, Minn., and received a BA from Occidental College in Los Angeles, Calif. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Jim was a sales manager for 40 years at various moving and storage companies, including Global Worldwide Moving and Storage and Mayflower Moving and Storage, retiring in 2008.
After retiring Jim and his wife, Celia “Jeanne” Edwards, moved to Scio, Ohio. Always civic minded, he became a member of St. Teresa’s of Avila Catholic Church in Cadiz, where he served as a board member, the Cadiz American Legion Post 34 and Dining Fork Ruritan’s in Scio. He was an avid golfer and belonged to the American Golf Association and had been a past president at Vista Valencia Golf Men’s Club while living in California for many years. A sportsman, Jim enjoyed coaching and attending live football, baseball, golf and hockey games, was an avid Vikings and Gophers Fan and loved fishing on his boat in local area lakes, but his true love was spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
James is survived by his wife, Jeanne; a daughter, Carrie Altuvilla (Chip) Gilmore and her sons Cooper James and Brody Andrew Gilmore; and a son, John Gageby and his son Derick of Plano, Texas; sister, Louise Altuvilla of San Diego, Calif.; and a brother, Dick Altuvilla of the Bay area in California. In addition he has a large Italian family, the Altavilla’s, Bush's and Valentini’s that reside within the greater Minneapolis and Chisholm, Minn., area.
A memorial service celebrating Jim's life is being planned in Chisholm for July 31.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the donor's local American Legion Post.
Koch Funeral Home in Scio, Ohio, has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.