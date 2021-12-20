James Meehan died Saturday Dec. 18th in Fridley, Minn. He was born on Feb. 22, 1934, in Virginia, Minn., and lived most of his life in Soudan, Minn. He attended Tower-Soudan schools, and in 1951 he joined the Army, serving during the Korean War. When he returned from service, he began working at the Soudan Mine. He worked there until it closed in 1962. He then worked at Reserve Mining until it closed. Along with those jobs he also worked for Breitung Township in their water department, rising to the position of supervisor before retiring.
James enjoyed hunting when he was younger and ice fishing on Vermilion in the winters. He could often be found out at the fish house or on his snowmobile on winter days. He always kept busy puttering around the house or his garage. He loved tinkering with his old cars and was a Mr. Fixit for any problem you had. He loved his children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed.
James is survived by his children: Joy (Charles) Corum of Knoxville Tenn., Tracie Hellerud of Fridley, Pat (Dawn) Meehan of Burnsville, and Darcie(Robert Strand) Meehan of Cook; his brother, John Meehan of Gilbert; grandchildren: Naomi (Ryan) Proctor, Corrine (Billy Vann) Emery, Andrea Emery, Jeremy (Missy) Emery, Jessica Meehan, Shay Robinson, Mitchell Jay Meehan, Trinity Meehan, Casey Meehan, and Jordan Meehan; great grandchildren: Dylan Emery, Zachary Proctor, Addisyn Rainaldi, and Ariel Meehan.
He was preceded by his sons, Mitchell and Shane; his brothers, Joseph and Jerry.
