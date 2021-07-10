James Matthew Siskar, 58, passed away peacefully after a nine-month battle with Pancreatic cancer.
Jim was born in Virginia, Minn., on April 22, 1963, the youngest son of Shirley and Jerry Siskar. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1981 and graduated from Dunwoody Technical Institute with a degree in Welding Technology. He worked at Wolf and Associates, Custom Conveyor Systems and Schwing Bioset.
Jim loved to hunt and fish and was always searching for his trophy walleye or buck.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Popelka) Siskar; sons, Jesse and Lucas; brothers, Bill and Terry Monroe; mother-in-law, Marion; brother-in-law, Scott; sister-in-law, Holly and family.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Jerry; his mom, Shirley; brothers, Michael Siskar, Dennis Monroe; and father-in-law, William Popelka.
A special thanks to his friends who loved him like a brother and co-workers who supported him through his illness, your kindness is appreciated. A big hug and praise to the staff of J. A. Wedum Residential Hospice. Your compassion will not be forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, with lunch scheduled for noon. Please bring your memories and join us for the open house to share stories of Jim’s life. Located at Sgt John Rice VFW Post 6316, 1374 109th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN 55434.
Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
