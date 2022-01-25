James Marko Rebrovich

James M. Rebrovich, 88, lifelong resident of Bigfork, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Bigfork Valley Hospital.
He was born Dec. 29, 1933, to John and Mary (Minerich) Rebrovich in Keewatin, Minn. Jim was raised in Keewatin, Minn., graduating from R.L.Downing High School in Keewatin in 1952. He later served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Jim was the only enlisted man on the Fort Benning, Georgia pistol team, which took 3rd place. He later returned to Keewatin and worked at Hanna Mine, before moving to Bigfork. Jim guided in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area at one point. He traveled to the southern states to plant trees. Jim rode his motorcycle to the south with a black lab in the trunk. He loved to hunt and fish. He loved to play horseshoes, and was in the Minnesota Horseshoe Hall of Fame. He put a lot of work in the Hibbing Horseshoe Pits. At one time, Jim owned a café at the fork on the scenic highway, which burned down. Jim led his kind of life.
Jim is survived by his sister, Nicky Hulti, Oregon; brother-in-law, Wayne Meyer in Minnesota; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Rebrovich-Stevens and John Rebrovich; sisters, Joan Comparoni and Marianne Meyer.
Per Jim’s request there will be services held at a later date in the Spring.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Rebrovich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.